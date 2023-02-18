Chetan Sharma resigns after TV sting operation

PTI

New Delhi, February 17

Former India pace bowler Chetan Sharma has resigned from the post of chairman of the senior selection committee following a sting operation by a news channel. “Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah. His position had become untenable. He resigned voluntarily,” a BCCI source said.

Sharma was mired in a controversy after the former Indian cricketer claimed during the sting operation that a lot of players took injections to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80-85 per cent fit.

The former India pace bowler also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September. Speaking about the relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he alleged that there was an ego tussle between Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Chetan’s comments reportedly did not go down well with the BCCI top brass.