Chhattisgarh collectorate offices raided

New Delhi, October 13
The ED, which has been conducting searches at various locations linked to government officers and businessmen in Chhattisgarh for last couple days, has conducted a survey at the collectorate offices in Korba and Raigarh districts of the state, officials said today.
The agency also arrested Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and two other persons as part of its probe under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
