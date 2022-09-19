Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief

PTI

Raipur, September 18

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president.

The resolution was passed at a meeting of 310 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates, who will vote in party's presidential election, from Chhattisgarh chaired by Hussain Dalwai, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said.

In June, the CPCC had passed a similar resolution that Rahul should become the party president.

The Congress had last month said the election for its president would be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19.

If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself, the party said. The Congress last saw a contest for the post in November 2000. The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Dalwai as the election officer for the Chhattisgarh unit. Chhattisgarh Congress president Mohan Markam, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary PL Punia and state ministers were present at the meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan, the ruling party's state office.

Baghel said he had moved the resolution for appointing Rahul as the party's president, which was seconded by PCC chief Mohan Markam, state Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, ministers TS Singh Deo, Shivkumar Dahariya and Premsai Singh Tekam.

#rahul gandhi