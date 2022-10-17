Chhattisgarh Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi dies of heart attack

PTI

Kanker: Chhattisgarh Deputy Speaker and ruling Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi died on Sunday following a heart attack, party leaders said. Mandavi (58) was taken to a hospital where he died. PTI

Stalin opposes panel’s ‘Hindi-for-jobs’ proposal

Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday opposed what he called a parliamentary panel’s “recommendation” that for specific jobs, the aspirants should have learnt the Hindi language. PTI

President undergoes cataract surgery

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi. The surgery was successful and she has been discharged. TNS

Bharat Yatris suffer electric shock

New Delhi: Some Bharat Yatris accompanying former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during the Karnataka leg of the party's 3,570-km journey today suffered electric shock and were hospitalised in Ballari. TNS

Hijab row during exam in Bihar college

Muzaffarpur: A college student alleged objectionable remarks were made against her by a male teacher when she refused to take off her headscarf (hijab) during an exam on Sunday.