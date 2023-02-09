Chhattisgarh: Five schoolchildren killed, 4 other kids injured as truck hits autorickshaw in Kanker district

Kanker, February 9
Five schoolchildren were killed and four other kids suffered grievous injuries after an autorickshaw ferrying them was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, a police official said.
The accident took place at Korar, nearly 20 km from the district headquarters, said the official.
The injured students were rushed to the government health centre at Korar, he said.
कांकेर जिला के कोरर चिलहटी चौक पर ऑटो और ट्रक की टक्कर से दुर्घटना में 5 स्कूली बच्चों की आकस्मिक मौत का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 9, 2023
4 बच्चे गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं, स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा हर मुमकिन मदद दी जा रही है।
ईश्वर परिवारजनों को हिम्मत दे। प्रशासन को हर संभव मदद के निर्देश हैं।
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the death of the schoolchildren. Four students have been seriously injured and the administration has been directed to extend all possible help, he said in a tweet in Hindi.
“May god give courage to the family members,” added CM Baghel.
NR
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...