Chhattisgarh: Five schoolchildren killed, 4 other kids injured as truck hits autorickshaw in Kanker district

Kanker, February 9

Five schoolchildren were killed and four other kids suffered grievous injuries after an autorickshaw ferrying them was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place at Korar, nearly 20 km from the district headquarters, said the official.

The injured students were rushed to the government health centre at Korar, he said.

कांकेर जिला के कोरर चिलहटी चौक पर ऑटो और ट्रक की टक्कर से दुर्घटना में 5 स्कूली बच्चों की आकस्मिक मौत का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।



4 बच्चे गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं, स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा हर मुमकिन मदद दी जा रही है।



ईश्वर परिवारजनों को हिम्मत दे। प्रशासन को हर संभव मदद के निर्देश हैं। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 9, 2023

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the death of the schoolchildren. Four students have been seriously injured and the administration has been directed to extend all possible help, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“May god give courage to the family members,” added CM Baghel.

NR