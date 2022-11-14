Child rights body orders probe into religious conversion of 3 children at MP care centre

PTI

Raisen, November 14

The national child rights body has asked the Raisen district administration in Madhya Pradesh to register a case against the manager of a state-aided care centre over the alleged religious conversion of at least three children staying at the facility.

During the inspection of the child care centre in Raisen, it came to light that its manager changed the religion of three children and their names had also been changed, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in a tweet.

"In documents too, their names have been changed. The issue of conversion is a serious matter. The district administration has been directed to register a case," he tweeted.

When contacted, a police official said the Raisen Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had the judicial power regarding the three children - two girls aged 4 and 8 and a boy aged 11- staying at the care centre located in Gouharganj area of Raisen.

"How can we register a case by overstepping the CWC which has the power as a (judicial) bench given it has been constituted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act? The (NCPCR) should come forward to lodge a complaint with us against the centre's manager," he said.

The officer said the three children were found begging in Bhopal in December 2019 by child helpline personnel and the CWC at Bhopal was informed.

"The Bhopal CWC, after following the procedure, handed over the children to the Raisen CWC as the children spoke about their association with Mandideep area in Raisen district," he added.

Women and Child Development (WCD) Department's Raisen district programme officer Deepak Sankat said they would investigate the matter and act accordingly.