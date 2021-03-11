China begins process to allow Indian students to return

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

China is working with India to handle specific matters and try to arrange for eligible Indian students to return to China at an early date, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here on Tuesday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry previously announced that it hoped the Indian side can provide a list of Indian students who have the actual need to return to China. With the list submitted a while ago, Chinese MFA spokesperson Wenbin was asked whether there is a timeline about their entry.

Wang conceded that the Chinese side understands the urgent desire of Indian students to return to China and resume their classes. “We will make proper arrangements for Indian students to resume their studies in China on the premise of ensuring sound epidemic prevention and control. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, China has provided convenience to foreign nationals with actual needs to return to China. Indian experts working in China can apply to relevant Chinese authorities for family reunions if they have such needs,” he said.

Last Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said the Government would continue to press the Chinese side to take steps so that Indian students whose opportunities are there and are required to go back, including those in medical, are able to go, and they do not suffer anymore because of these restrictions.