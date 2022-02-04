China lost 38 soldiers in Galwan: Australian media report

PLA soldiers drowned while retreating: Report Beijing has been claiming four casualties

China lost 38 soldiers in Galwan: Australian media report

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, February 3

The clash between the Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan in eastern Ladakh in June 2020 had led to the death of at least 38 soldiers of the Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA), says a report published in an Australian newspaper.

Also read: Galwan commander torchbearer, India to skip Beijing Winter Olympics ceremonies

The report was filed by an investigative journalist who pieced together evidence to claim that China’s losses in the clash on June 15, 2020, were much higher than reported. Several Chinese soldiers drowned in the Galwan river while retreating in panic in the face of an Indian counterattack, it says.

Published in ‘The Klaxon’, the report cites information gathered on the 38 deaths from Chinese sources and the country’s social media platforms such as Weibo. The newspaper also refers to a report, ‘Galwan Decoded’, prepared by a group of social media researchers. In February last year, the PLA had announced that four of its men were killed. India had announced the death of 20 soldiers on June 16, 2020.

The deaths occurred when the “PLA soldiers panicked into retreat” after seeing the initial injuries inflicted by Indian troops to Colonel Qi Fabao, who was “hit on the head by an Indian solider and rushed back with serious injuries”, the report says. Qi has been made a torchbearer at the Winter Olympics beginning tomorrow in Beijing.

As the panicked PLA retreated from the Galwan Valley, PLA’s Junior Sergeant Wang Zhuoran successfully pushed four of his comrades across the Galwan river. Citing “several Weibo users”, the report states: “At least 38 PLA troops along with Wang were washed away and drowned that night… of them, only Wang was declared among the four officially dead soldiers... The stories told (by China) to the world were mostly fabricated.”

Going into the reasons of the clash, the report says that in April 2020, Chinese forces began ramping up activities in the Galwan Valley, allegedly setting up infrastructure such as tents, dugouts and machinery in the buffer zone on the LAC.

On June 6, 2020, nearly 80 PLA soldiers came to dismantle the temporary Indian bridge. It was then agreed to withdraw all personnel who crossed the buffer zone line. The June 15 clash occurred as Colonel Qi ordered his troops to form a battle formation instead of discussing the issue on the lines of mutual consent made on June 6, 2020, it says. The report says “the moment Col Qi attacked, he was immediately besieged by Indian troops”. “The PLA decided to cross the icy water of the river in pitch dark… The river flow rose suddenly and the PLA troops were washed downstream,” it mentions.

China has repeatedly refused to disclose its total casualties. Beijing has gone “into silent discussion” about the battle, in particular the discussion on the number of Chinese casualties, the report says. The ‘Galwan decoded’ report cites a year-long investigation involving discussions with mainland Chinese bloggers, information obtained from mainland-based Chinese citizens and media reports that have since been deleted by Chinese authorities.

#China #galwan #PLA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

2
Schools covid-19 scare

Telangana HC orders online classes till February 20

3
Nation

ISB placements: 270 companies make unprecedented 2066 acceptable job offers

4
Trending

Did humans live on Mars? First ever zircon crystal found in Africa gives new hope

5
Haryana

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

6
Punjab

Group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada spreading anti-India feelings: Govt

7
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

8
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

9
Nation

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

10
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Don't Miss

View All
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra
Trending

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding

Top Stories

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Election time & years of broken promises

Hussainpuri held for forging documents

153 cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve

Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties

Maximum voters of dist in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana