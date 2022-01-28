China returns youth missing from Arunachal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

China’s People’s Liberation Army has handed over the teenager who went missing from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal on January 18. Miram Taron was handed over to the Indian Army at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point in Anjaw district of far-eastern Arunachal.

Indian authorities are “de-briefing” the youth to ascertain if he had lost his way in the thickly forested areas along the LAC or had he been abducted by the PLA. The due procedure was being followed, including a medical examination of the youth, said officials.

BJP MP Tapir Gao had alleged that the PLA troops had abducted the 17-year-old from Indian territory on January 18. The Indian Army had earlier asked the PLA to locate the missing youth on their side and return him as per established protocol. The PLA had then confirmed that the youth had been detained.

Taron’s friend, who was abducted with him, managed to escape and he reported the matter to the administration.

Global Times, a newspaper affiliated to the Chinese government, quoted the PLA’s Western Theatre Commander saying that “after providing humanitarian aid, Chinese border defence troops turned over” an Indian citizen. —

#China #LAC #PLA