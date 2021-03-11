China to allow Indian students to return 'soon'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

The Chinese side is working with the Indian side to handle specific matters and try to arrange for eligible students to return to China at an early date, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry had announced that it hoped the Indian side could provide a list of students who have the actual need to return to China. With the list submitted a while ago, Chinese MFA spokesperson Wang Wenbin was asked whether there is a timeline about their entry. He conceded that the Chinese side understands the urgent desire of Indian students to return to China and resume their classes.