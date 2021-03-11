China’s blocking of blacklisting of JeM deputy chief exposed its double standards: Sources

New Delhi, August 11
China’s blocking of blacklisting of the deputy chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) exposes its double speak and double standards in fighting terrorism, government sources said on Thursday.
China stalled a proposal at the United Nations by India and the US to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
Sources said such "politically motivated" actions by China, in nearly every listing case of a Pakistan-based terrorist, undermine the entire sanctity of the working methods of the UNSC Sanctions Committee.
This is not the first time that China has obstructed the listing of terrorists in the 1267 Sanctions Committee, they said.
