China’s bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

New Delhi, February 4

The government has reiterated a bridge being constructed by China across the Pangong Tso, a 135-km-wide glacial melt lake in eastern Ladakh, is in area that continued to be under its illegal occupation since 1962.

“The Government of India has never accepted this illegal occupation,” the Lok Sabha was informed.

On January 6, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said the bridge was being constructed in area that had been under illegal occupation of China for around 60 years.

In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the government said the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were an integral part of India and “we expect other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The government also noted reports of renaming of some places by China in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. — TNS

Slams renaming of places in Arunachal A futile exercise. It won’t alter the fact that Arunachal has always been, is and will always be an integral part of India — Union Government

