China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive: Army Chief

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 9

Army’s Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday said his aim was to restore status quo ante prior to April 2020 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. “We want to restore trust and tranquillity, but it cannot be a one-way affair; both sides need to do it,” he said.

In an interaction with mediapersons, the Army Chief said, “The basic issue remains resolution of the border. What we see is that China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive. We as a country need an approach that takes along the nation. In the military domain, this is to prevent and counter any attempt to alter the status quo at the LAC.” he said.

On being asked about the military moves along the LAC, the General, who took over on April 30, said, “We had taken decision to rebalance our forces due to the issue in eastern Ladakh since April 2020. Ever since we have been carrying out a re-assessment of threat and taking action.”

“We have a robust posture along LAC to deal with all contingencies. The focus is on upgrading the intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance abilities,” the Army Chief said.

Building infrastructure to support operations and movement of logistics, induction of new technology in areas along the LAC is an ongoing process, he added.

On the ground position, he said Indian troops continue to hold important positions along the LAC. “As far as situation on ground goes our guidance has been to be firm and resolute and prevent any attempts to alter the status quo at the LAC,” the Army Chief added.

“We are engaging with the adversary (China) at the multiple fronts including diplomacy and talks. After the talks, disengagement has taken place at Galwan, north and south banks of the Pangong Tso, a 135-km wide glacial melt lake. In remaining areas, we will find resolution through dialogue,” he said.

Military Commanders of India and China met on March 11 for the 15th round of talks to resolve the pending issues at the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

On the impact on the ongoing-Russia Ukraine conflict, the Army Chief said supply of some defence parts has been impacted but India has enough stocks for now. “The war has taught a lesson that we need to be self-reliant,” he added.

On being asked about the capability, he said, “We have to be combat ready. We are constantly reviewing the threat and capability plan. We need to be ready for the grey zone of conflict,” he said.