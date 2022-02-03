Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

A Chinese army officer who was injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with India was a torchbearer in the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, according to Chinese media.

According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental commander, carried the flame in the torch relay.

There were 20 casualties on the Indian side whereas China after much dilly-dallying had said that it lost four of its soldiers.

There have been 14 rounds of talks between the two countries to resolve the border crisis, but to no avail.

