Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics

Chandigarh, February 3
A Chinese army officer who was injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with India was a torchbearer in the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, according to Chinese media.
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental commander, carried the flame in the torch relay.
There were 20 casualties on the Indian side whereas China after much dilly-dallying had said that it lost four of its soldiers.
There have been 14 rounds of talks between the two countries to resolve the border crisis, but to no avail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector
The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the ma...
Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5
Says interfering in the examination process just 48 hours be...
China suffered higher losses than reported, Australian newspaper says on Galwan Valley clash
The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...
On Rahul Gandhi's China-Pak nexus remark, US says they value ties with Pakistan
Says don't endorse Congress leader's comments
Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asks the State of Punjab to fil...