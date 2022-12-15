Chinese army overtly aggressive since summer, flouting all pacts

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 14

Since the onset of summer this year, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has been overtly aggressive along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

China was regularly breaching the agreements inked since 1993, probably to create a “new normal” along the border in the two states, said sources. The face-offs between Indian and Chinese soldiers had increased manifold and were a regular feature while jostling had happened on some occasions, the sources told The Tribune. The increase in physical contact during the face-offs had been gradual, they said.

When patrol parties of the two armies come face-to-face at the LAC and they unfurl a banner asking either side to retreat, this is called the ‘banner drill’. If the troops hold ground after the ‘banner drill’, it is termed as a face-off. The efficacy of the border agreements and protocols is under question. The two sides are aware of the disputed points at the LAC and the conduct of troops in such areas is part of the agreements. Yangtse—the site of the clash in Arunachal on December 9—is an “accepted disputed” area.

The 3,488-km LAC running all along the Himalayan ridgeline is undemarcated. The perception of where the LAC runs varies by several km at certain places and troops of either side patrol in these disputed sections.

Since 1993, the two countries have had a few key agreements aimed at ensuring peace along the border. There have been a series of agreements that dictate the conduct of soldiers and also how a high-powered committee with members of both sides would sort out matters. The agreements, however, have not been holding good.

In January 2012, the two countries inked an agreement and established a ‘Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs’. It is tasked to address issues and situations that may arise in border areas and affect peace and tranquillity. The recent incidents have raised a question mark over the 2005-inked “protocol on modalities for implementation of confidence-building measures in military fields along the Line of Actual Control”.

The mandate of the agreement is: “Neither side shall use or threaten to use force against the other.” It also calls upon both sides to stop their activities (like patrols) in disputed areas and not advance any further.

After coming face-to-face, troops of the both countries unfurl a banner asking each other to back off.

The protocol too is being regularly breached.

