Chinese drone found near Bangladesh border in West Bengal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

The Border Security Force (BSF) is probing whether the Chinese drone found by a farmer in his field along the India-Bangladesh frontier in West Bengal was being “misused” for trans-border crimes.

In a statement, the BSF’s South Bengal unit said it had approached the local police station in Petrapole, North 24 Parganas district, to take custody of the black quadcopter model ‘S500’ to get it examined.

“The drone is manufactured in China and it was found by farmer Pankaj Sarkar in his farmland in North 24 Parganas district around 6 am on March 19,” it said.

“The farmland is about 300 metres from the international border. The farmer picked up the broken drone and handed it over to the local police station,” the force said.

BSF troops from nearby border post Kalyani reached the spot but as they could not gather much details, they approached the police. It was found the drone does not have a camera. No one has claimed it till now, the BSF said. —