Chinese intercept could've caused air collision: US

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 30

A Chinese navy fighter jet flew within 20 ft of a US reconnaissance plane in the South China Sea last week, forcing it to take evasive manoeuvers to avoid a collision in the international airspace, said the US military.

This dangerously close encounter is part of a trend by Chinese military aircraft that have also buzzed planes of other countries operating in the contested South China Sea. In one such incident of buzzing, a Chinese plane had suffered a mid-air collision, killing the pilot.

The fresh incident involved Chinese navy’s J-11 fighter jet and US air force RC-135 aircraft. “We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with the international law,” said the US Indo-Pacific Command.

The incident took place on December 21 when the J-11 fighter flew within 20 ft of the nose of the RC-135, a much larger plane with a comparatively much limited capability for manoeuvering.

The US plane was “lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in the international airspace”, the statement said. Its pilot was forced to “make evasive manoeuvers to avoid a collision”, it said. The Chinese side has not issued a statement on the incident.

Chinese fighters frequently challenge military aircraft of the US and its allies which hover over the South China Sea. For helicopters, the Chinese are known to flash laser lights.

“The US Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under the international law. We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use the international airspace safely and in accordance with the international law,” said the US Indo-Pacific Command.

