Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

New Delhi, September 16
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it had frozen Rs 46.67 crore worth funds kept in payment gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree and Paytm after it carried out raids this week against Chinese-controlled loan apps and investment tokens.
The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering law.
The searches were launched on September 14 at multiple premises of the accused in Delhi, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Gaya.
Sixteen premises of banks and payment gateways in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bengaluru in respect of an investigation related to an app-based token named HPZ and related entities were also covered, the federal agency said in a statement.
The money-laundering case stems from an October, 2021 FIR filed by the cyber-crime unit of the Kohima police in Nagaland, it said.
"During the search, various incriminating documents have been seized," it said.
"Huge balances were found to be maintained in the virtual accounts of the involved entities with payment aggregators like Rs 33.36 crore found with Easebuzz Private Limited, Pune; Rs 8.21 crore with Razorpay Software Private Limited, Bangalore; Rs 1.28 crore with Cashfree Payments India Private Limited, Bangalore; and Rs 1.11 crore with Paytm Payments Services Limited, New Delhi," it said.
An amount of Rs 46.67 crore was detected and frozen in various bank accounts and virtual accounts, the ED said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Capt will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal
Addressing a press conference, the chief minister says the L...
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts
The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering l...
2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang arrested in Amritsar, have link to Moosewala murder
Punjab Police's AGTF arrested the two from Khakh in Jandiala...