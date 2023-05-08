Chinese ‘militia’ in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in south China Sea

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 8

Tension is building up in South China Sea as Chinese maritime ‘militia’ vessels are presently in close proximity with flotilla of warships of ASEAN countries and India conducting a joint maritime exercise.

Ships from the navies of India, and ASEAN countries -- Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are conducting the inaugural ASEAN-India Maritime Exercises (AIME) and the sea-phase of the drill ends on Monday.

‘Militia’ vessels are registered as mercantile ships but are marshalled at sea at the behest of the Peoples Liberation Army (Navy) – PLAN of China.

Sources in the Indian Defence establishment confirmed that Chinese activity is being watched adding the ‘militia’ vessels could be there to keep an eye on the exercise. “Their course at sea is being watched,’ a source said.

There are multiple measures to avoid a confrontation at sea, as per the latest information the gap between the Chinese militia and ASEAN-India flotilla is less than 50 kms. “It will be seen as a potential threat if the Chinese ships come within 5-8 kms of each other,” the source added.

“The sea phase of the exercise is in international waters along the transit route to the Philippines (South China Sea),” the Ministry of Defence of Singapore had said when the exercise started.

Incidentally, the exercise is aimed at practising a Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES), a confidence-building measure to promote trust and reduce the likelihood of accidents or miscalculations in the maritime domain.

The CUES is important as China disputes the maritime territorial limit of the South China Sea and its Navy often, illegally, questions ships of other countries at sea.

A harbour phase of the exercise had commenced on May 3 at the Changi Naval base at Singapore. The Singapore Navy and the Indian Navy are co-hosting the maritime event. The exercise involves nine warships, six aircraft, and over 1,800 personnel from ASEAN countries and India.

Off the 10 country ASEAN, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are participating. Myanmar Cambodia and Laos have not sent in their ships or planes.

ASEAN is at the core of India's Indo-Pacific Policy as was enunciated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore in 2018.