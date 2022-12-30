Chinese 'spy' traced, security around Dalai Lama up in Bihar

New Delhi, December 29
Security has been beefed up in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, following a threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama allegedly from a Chinese woman. The police said the alleged spy, identified as Sang Zeolone, had attended Dalai Lama’s sermon during Kaal Chakra puja in Gaya a few days ago. She was described as slim with short hair.
Verifying identity of all visitors
The police have enhanced the security around the Dalai Lama. Visitors are being allowed at Kaal Chakra ground only with proper documents and identity verification. Harpreet Kaur, Gaya SSP
The police have tracked her down. Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur said the Chinese national’s visa had been cancelled by the FRRO, Kolkata, and she had been slapped with a “Leave India” notice. Accordingly, she will be sent to Delhi for repatriation
The Dalai Lama arrived at Bodh Gaya on December 23 for a month’s stay. “We have inputs about a Chinese woman in Bodh Gaya. Accordingly, we have alerted every hotel, lodge, guesthouse and Buddhist monastery. We have enhanced the security around the Dalai Lama. Visitors are being allowed at Kaal Chakra ground only with proper documents and identity verification,” said the SSP.
“It looks like a security issue. I don’t have any update on it,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at the weekly briefing. He said the Foreign Office had a liaison officer attached with the Dalai Lama there but refused to make any further comment.
A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya today morning with the police issuing a sketch of the Chinese woman, besides releasing her passport and visa details. Security has been increased around the Mahabodhi Temple complex.
