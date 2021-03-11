Chintan Shivir to focus on time-bound Cong revamp

New Delhi, May 11
Time-bound revamp of the Congress to strengthen the organisation and making it battle-ready for the 2024 General Election will be the top focus of the party’s three-day Chintan Shivir commencing in Udaipur from Friday.
AICC sources said past conclaves had focused on open-ended resolutions to strengthen the party. “This shivir will be different. We will have timelines to revive the Congress, its organisation at all levels, prepare it for the 2024 LS elections and draft solutions for the prevailing challenges of our times, from political and ideological to social and economic,” a veteran Congress leader said.
The leader said while a non-BJP alliance remains desirable and a key aspiration of the Congress and will be discussed at the shivir, it was more important to first strengthen the party to present it as the most viable centre of opposition unity. The shivir will see 433 delegates.
