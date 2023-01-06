Chopper scam: UK national's petition dismissed

New Delhi, January 5
A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed an application filed by Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, seeking documents related to his extradition from Dubai in 2018.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar denied the relief, saying the documents were not relied upon by the prosecution. James, a UK national, had sought the papers and correspondence with the competent authority in Dubai.
