Christians want Manipur poll date changed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

The Christian community in Manipur has demanded the date of the first phase of polling in the state be changed.

Polling for the 60-member Manipur Assembly is slated to be held in two phases, February 27 and March 3. Nine of the 38 constituencies going to the polls in the first phase of polling in Manipur are dominated by Christians.

They want the polling date to be changed as February 27 (Sunday) happens to be the day of Christian Sabbath, which is observed by the community as a day of rest and worship. The All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) has decided to hold a meeting of representatives of various bodies on February 3 to chalk out a plan to put pressure on the ECI.

AMCO leaders recently met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner on the matter. CEO Rajesh Agrawal said the memorandum had been forwarded to the ECI for consideration, but there had been no response yet. The Naga Women Union has backed the demand. —