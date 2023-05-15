CISCE results declared, pass percentage dips

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday declared the results of Class X and Class XII. This year, the Class X pass percentage stands at 98.94 and Class XII at 96.93 per cent.

According to the CISCE, the overall pass percentage of both classes saw a marginal dip this year. In Class X, the pass percentage dropped from last year’s 99.97 to 98.94, this year. For Class XII, the pass percentage was recorded at 96.93, thereby marking a dip from last year’s 99.38 per cent.

The girls have yet again outshone the boys. The pass percentage of Class X girls stood at 99.21, higher than boys, which stood at 98.71. In Class XII too, with a pass percentage of 98.01 girls outperformed boys, who had pass percentage of 95.96.

Unlike the CBSE, the CISCE declared merit lists for both classes. Rushil Kumar, Annanya Karthik, Shreya Upadhyay, Advay Sardesai, Yash Manish Bhasein, Tanay Sushil Shah, Hiya Sanghavi, Avishi Singh and Sambit Mukhopadhyay scored 499 marks (out of 500) and were on the merit list of Class X.