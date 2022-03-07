CISF must prepare result-oriented roadmap: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

Highlighting that private agencies can play an important role, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said hybrid security setup with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is going to be the future requirement in view of the fast growing economic prowess of the country.

The Home Minister, while speaking at the 53rd Raising Day celebrations of the CISF here, said, “The government security agencies like the CISF cannot alone render the task of providing secure manufacturing and industrial units across the country and will have no option but to gradually handover and share the responsibility with the private security agencies.”

Shah asked the force to prepare a 25-year roadmap so that it could emerge as a “result-oriented” security agency by the time India enters 100th year of its Independence. He also asked the CISF to consider taking the responsibility of training personnel of private security agencies.

Keeping in view the “increasing” drone threat to industrial units along sea ports and the land border, Shah asked the CISF to collaborate with agencies like the DRDO and Border Security Force (BSF) to prepare an effective counter technology against this menace.

Speaking at the event, CISF Director General (DG) Sheel Vardhan Singh said the force could play a big and important role in training and certification of private security agencies in the country, which were currently functioning in an unorganised manner.

He said the force was ready to play the role of a “specialist and integrated” security agency in the airport and seaport cargo, counter-drone, marine and rapid transport system domain.

#amit shah #cisf