Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

The users of some models of Apple iPhones, iPads and its desktops and laptops using the ‘Mac’ operating system will have to download a security software update.

Apple has disclosed security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take control of these devices.

Apple released two security reports as part of support for users, which are available on its website. The users will need to update affected devices — iPhone 6S and later models; iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2 and Mac computers running MacOS.