CJI, 25 judges to brainstorm on issues confronting judiciary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Chief Justices of all 25 high courts will brainstorm on issues confronting the judiciary here on Friday in the 39th Chief Justices’ Conference, which is taking place after a gap of six years. The conference will discuss appointments of judges in high courts, strengthening network connectivity at all court complexes and establishment of National Judicial Infrastructure Authority.

The conference will also be attended by two senior-most SC judges —Justice UU Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar.