CJI highlights need for making legal profession more inclusive

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

Highlighting the need for inclusivity in the legal profession, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday called upon young lawyers to do their bit to make the noble profession more inclusive.

Addressing the 31st convocation of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, the CJI recalled an incident of a law student having been discriminated against during his internship at a law office on caste grounds.

Let women clerks work from home during periods Last year, four law clerks out of five were women. It is common for them to call me up and say, ‘Sir, I have menstrual cramps’. I tell them: ‘Please work from home and take care of your health’. We have also provided sanitary napkins dispensers in the female washrooms in the Supreme Court. DY Chandrachud, cji

Narrating the incident, he said that during his internship at a law office, the student was asked by his supervisor about his caste and when he revealed his caste, he was asked not to come back.

“As lawyers, we are keenly aware of society and its injustices. Our duty to uphold constitutional values is higher than that of other citizens. Yet, this incident shows some lawyers are violating the law... leave aside upholding constitutional values,” CJI Chandrachud said.

“Lift others up when you have the opportunity to. Regardless of the type of lawyers you become, do your bit to make this profession more inclusive,” the CJI said, expressing the hope that things would improve.

On the issue of inclusivity, the CJI said he permitted women law clerks to work from home during menstruation. “Last year, four law clerks out of five were women. It is common for them to call me up and say, ‘Sir, I have menstrual cramps’. I tell them: ‘Please work from home and take care of your health’. We have also provided sanitary napkins dispensers in the female washrooms in the Supreme Court,” he said.

The CJI also highlighted the fact that many law firms prefer candidates who could work 24x7 throughout the year. “My late former wife who was a lawyer, when she went to a law firm... she asked what the working hours were. She was told it is 24x7 and 365 days. When she asked what about ones with family, she was told to find a husband who can do household chores and there is no family time,” Justice Chandrachud said.

#Justice DY Chandrachud