 CJI highlights need for making legal profession more inclusive : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • CJI highlights need for making legal profession more inclusive

CJI highlights need for making legal profession more inclusive

CJI highlights need for making legal profession more inclusive

DY Chandrachud, CJI. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

Highlighting the need for inclusivity in the legal profession, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday called upon young lawyers to do their bit to make the noble profession more inclusive.

Addressing the 31st convocation of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, the CJI recalled an incident of a law student having been discriminated against during his internship at a law office on caste grounds.

Let women clerks work from home during periods

Last year, four law clerks out of five were women. It is common for them to call me up and say, ‘Sir, I have menstrual cramps’. I tell them: ‘Please work from home and take care of your health’.

We have also provided sanitary napkins dispensers in the female washrooms in the Supreme Court. DY Chandrachud, cji

Narrating the incident, he said that during his internship at a law office, the student was asked by his supervisor about his caste and when he revealed his caste, he was asked not to come back.

“As lawyers, we are keenly aware of society and its injustices. Our duty to uphold constitutional values is higher than that of other citizens. Yet, this incident shows some lawyers are violating the law... leave aside upholding constitutional values,” CJI Chandrachud said.

“Lift others up when you have the opportunity to. Regardless of the type of lawyers you become, do your bit to make this profession more inclusive,” the CJI said, expressing the hope that things would improve.

On the issue of inclusivity, the CJI said he permitted women law clerks to work from home during menstruation. “Last year, four law clerks out of five were women. It is common for them to call me up and say, ‘Sir, I have menstrual cramps’. I tell them: ‘Please work from home and take care of your health’. We have also provided sanitary napkins dispensers in the female washrooms in the Supreme Court,” he said.

The CJI also highlighted the fact that many law firms prefer candidates who could work 24x7 throughout the year. “My late former wife who was a lawyer, when she went to a law firm... she asked what the working hours were. She was told it is 24x7 and 365 days. When she asked what about ones with family, she was told to find a husband who can do household chores and there is no family time,” Justice Chandrachud said.

#Justice DY Chandrachud

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

2
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

3
Haryana Vikram Sarabhai space Centre exam

Kerala Police team reaches Gurugram for probe

4
Nation

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'

5
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

6
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

7
Nation

Video: 9 die as train's coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

10
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Top News

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...

‘Shiv Shakti’ & ‘Tiranga’: PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Move seen as attempt to check rising prices

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe


Cities

View All

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Will support TB patients, says IAF

DCW notice to cops over rapes in hotel

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme