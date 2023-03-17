CJI: No place for inapt behaviour towards women

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Maintaining that there must be zero tolerance to sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour towards women, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said that even inappropriate jokes at the expense of women should be checked.

Delivering the keynote address at a function organised by the Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) of the Supreme Court, the CJI said inappropriate language targeting women must be avoided.

People have now realised that some forms of behaviour — be it physical, language-based, action-based or symbolic — were plainly unacceptable, particularly at the workplace, Justice Chandrachud said on Wednesday.

Saying that things have changed now, the CJI expressed happiness over the increased number of women in the legal profession, saying there was a time when women in the profession were far and few between.