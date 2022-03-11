CJI Ramana favours quota for women in legal education

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 10

Noting that the promises of equality in the Constitution must translate to substantive equality for all women in the country, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday favoured reservation for girls in legal education.

“I am a strong proponent of affirmative action. To enrich the pool of talent, I strongly propose reservation for women in legal education. The data proves such a provision has yielded encouraging results in appointing women judicial officers at the district level,” the CJI said at a function to commemorate the first-ever “International Day of Women Judges”.

“Telangana with 52 per cent, Assam with 46 per cent, Andhra Pradesh with 45 per cent, Odisha with 42 per cent and Rajasthan with 40 per cent of women among judicial officers have done well with reservation for women. I strongly feel that the policy of providing reservation to women needs to be replicated at all levels and in all states,” he said at a virtual function attended by judges from across India.

Noting that the legal profession still remained male dominated, with severe under-representation of women, he said, “The primary reason is deeply ingrained patriarchy in our society. Women often have to face hostile atmospheres within the courtrooms.”

