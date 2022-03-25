CJI Ramana, Kiren Rijiju condole death of ex-CJI RC Lahoti

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday condoled the death of former CJI RC Lahoti.

“His passing away is a jolt to the entire legal fraternity. Justice Lahoti will always be remembered as a fearless and independent judge,” Ramana said. A Full Court reference will be held later, he said.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet said, “Saddened...He rose from a humble background and reached the highest position of our country’s judiciary because of his ability and wisdom.” —

