CJI Ramana, Kiren Rijiju condole death of ex-CJI RC Lahoti

New Delhi, March 24
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday condoled the death of former CJI RC Lahoti.
“His passing away is a jolt to the entire legal fraternity. Justice Lahoti will always be remembered as a fearless and independent judge,” Ramana said. A Full Court reference will be held later, he said.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet said, “Saddened...He rose from a humble background and reached the highest position of our country’s judiciary because of his ability and wisdom.” —
