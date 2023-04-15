CJI: SC research centre to aid Collegium in appointments

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

The Supreme Court’s Centre for Research and Planning will assist the permanent secretariat of the Collegium to bring objectivity in the process of judicial appointments, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said.

Addressing a Supreme Court Bar Association function here earlier this week, the CJI disclosed that he had directed the Centre for Research and Planning to assist the permanent secretariat of the SC Collegium to ensure more objectivity in its decision-making.

The CJI said the Supreme Court would construct a new annexe building. “We are planning to address this severe shortage of space in the Supreme Court by putting up a new annexe building,” the CJI said at a function organised to felicitate eight newly appointed top court judges.

The primary emphasis in the new building being designed by the PWD was to provide adequate space to lawyers and litigants, he said.

CJI Chandrachud said one of his missions had been to ensure that the SC functioning at its full strength was not an aberration but a regular feature. “There is absolutely no justification for the Collegium to keep even a single vacancy unfilled in the SC and that will be my mission in the future as well,” he said. “The Chief Justice, in a sense, is a friend for everyone among the colleagues, some may call him the ‘primus inter pares’ (first among the equals). But we do the same judicial work. I do believe that I must end this by thanking my colleagues,” the CJI noted.