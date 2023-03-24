 CJI to set up 5-judge Constitution Bench on polygamy, 'nikah halala' : The Tribune India

CJI to set up 5-judge Constitution Bench on polygamy, 'nikah halala'

CJI to set up 5-judge Constitution Bench on polygamy, 'nikah halala'


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would set up a new five-judge Constitution Bench at an “appropriate stage” to hear petitions seeking to declare Islamic practices of polygamy and ‘nikah halala’ unconstitutional.

About these practices

Polygamy allows a Muslim man to have four wives while under ‘nikah halala’, a Muslim woman wanting to remarry her husband after divorce, is forced to first marry another man, get the marriage consummated and then get divorced by him.

“I will consider it… At an appropriate stage, I will constitute a Constitution Bench,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud told advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, one of the petitioners who has challenged ‘nikah halala’ and Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code that allows polygamy.

The Supreme Court had on January 20 also said it would set up a fresh five-judge Constitution Bench to hear petitions seeking to declare Islamic practices of polygamy and ‘nikah halala’ unconstitutional. “There are very important matters which are pending before a five-judge Bench. We will constitute one and bear this matter in mind,” it had told Upadhyay.

Filed by some Muslim women, NGOs and Upadhyay, the petitions challenging the validity of polygamy and ‘nikah halala’ were referred to a five-judge Constitution Bench in March 2018.

The five-judge Constitution Bench of Justice Indira Banerjee, Justice Hemant Gupta, Justice Surya Kant, Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia had on August 30 last year issued notices to the Centre, National Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women, National Commission for Minorities and others on nine petitions challenging these alleged discriminatory practices.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

2
Punjab

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chart Khalistan sympathiser's escape route

3
Haryana

Kurukshetra woman handed over to Punjab Police for 'sheltering' Amritpal

4
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

5
Punjab

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

6
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

7
Himachal

Mandi-Kullu 4-laning nears completion

8
Diaspora

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh was targeting rogue ex-servicemen, youngsters to build terrorist outfit

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi faces immediate disqualification from Lok Sabha over 2-year sentence in defamation case

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Top News

Rahul gets 2-yr jail for ‘Modi surname’ remark, Congress to contest verdict

Rahul gets 2-yr jail for 'Modi surname' remark, Congress to contest verdict

Defamation case over ‘how come all thieves have Modi surname...

No debate, LS passes Budget in 12 minutes

No debate, LS passes Budget in 12 minutes

3rd all-party meeting by Dhankhar inconclusive

May lose Lok Sabha membership unless conviction stayed

May lose Lok Sabha membership unless conviction stayed

Amritpal’s militia was taking arms training, says IG

Amritpal's militia was taking arms training, says IG

General comment, not defamation: Congress

General comment, not defamation: Congress

To question Surat court’s jurisdiction, claims sentencing wa...


Cities

View All

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Mobile net shutdown hits Ajnala, Tarn Taran residents

With city in seismic zone, safety measures need to be in place

Quake tremors felt in holy city

Multi-skill centre helps 20-yr-old youth overcome odds, become self-reliant

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

No takers for 41 Chandigarh liquor vends, reserve price reduced 3-5%

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

Let college teachers who retired at 58 rejoin: CAT

Tardy rotary work hassles commuters

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

Absconding criminal held; duped investors

Peon held over gangrape of Class V student

Speeding car rams into bus, six injured

ATP, two accomplices caught taking ~8L bribe

ATP, two accomplices caught taking Rs 8L bribe

Akali leadership seeks release of ‘innocent’ youths, hands over memorandum to DC

Punjab Speaker 'biased, puppet in hands of AAP govt', says Phillaur MLA

Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, inspects kitchen

Daughters light mother's pyre

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

Pbi varsity students, staff march to Health Minister’s residence

Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Murder case cracked, 1 arrested

Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting