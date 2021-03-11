Clamour for renaming iconic Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 10

After Taj Mahal, right wing supporters are now demanding that the iconic Qutub Minar in Delhi be named as Vishnu Stambh. A right-wing organisation also chanted the Hanuman Chalisa at the heritage site on Tuesday. Heavy security was deployed outside the Qutub Minar as some protesters also courted arrest.

The call to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the Qutub Minar comes amid recurring debates over aazan.

Recently, a BJP leader also filed a petition in India's Allahabad High Court to open 22 closed rooms of the Taj Mahal to ascertain reports of "hidden" idols of Hindu deities. Hindu groups have insisting that the Taj Mahal was in fact Tejo Mahalya.

Rajneesh Singh, BJP's media in-charge of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district, also sought directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe what lies behind the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal

The claims comes at a time when Hindu groups are pushing for their claims to be recognised at two other major sites – the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi and the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah complex in Mathura.

In both cases, Hindu activists allege that Hindu structures were demolished to build Islamic structures.