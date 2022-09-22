Clarify if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made life-time party president: Election Commission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

Taking note of media reports that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had been appointed permanent president of the YSRCP, the Election Commission (EC) today asked the party to make a “clear and categorical public announcement” contradicting such reports.

The YSRCP had in July informed the poll panel about the “unanimous” election of Jagan as party president, neither admitting nor denying the charge that he had been made president for life. “Any action which denies the periodicity of elections is in violation of the extant instructions of the Commission,” the EC said.