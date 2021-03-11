Clash between members of 2 communities in Gujarat’s Anand; cop among 4 injured

Police lob teargas shells, fire rubber bullets to disperse the crowd

Clash between members of 2 communities in Gujarat’s Anand; cop among 4 injured

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Anand, June 12

A communal clash broke out in Gujarat’s Anand district in which a police constable and three other persons suffered injuries, an official said Sunday.

Police have arrested 14 people in connection with the incident that took place in Borsad town on Saturday night over the issue of laying of bricks on a disputed plot of land, he said.

Later, the police lobbed around 50 teargas shells and fired 30 rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, Deputy Superintendent of Police D R Patel said.

Heavy security has been deployed in the town and the situation is under control, he said.

“At around 9.30 pm on Saturday, some people from a community were laying bricks on a disputed plot. Some members of another community objected to it, leading to an altercation between the two sides. The dispute later escalated and members from both the sides started hurling stones at each other,” the official said.

After being alerted, local police rushed to the spot and appealed to members of both the communities to maintain peace, he said.

The local civic chief also reached there and asked the people to refrain from laying bricks on the plot until the dispute was resolved, he said.

However, members from the two communities threw stones on each other and clashed. A police constable and another person were stabbed in he violence, Patel said, adding that two other persons were also injured.

The police lobbed teargas shells and fired rubber bullets to disperse the rioters, he said.

The constable was seriously injured. He and the three other injured persons were admitted to hospital, the official said.

At least 14 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, he said.

The police have identified 15 sensitive locations in the city and heavy security has been deployed there. Two companies of the State Reserve Police (SRP) have also been called for security in the affected areas, the official said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Civilian woman 'smuggled in' UK Army barracks; group-sex videos go viral

2
Trending

'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Indian student shares picture of SBI London branch shut for lunch, netizens find bank upholding native culture

3
Nation

Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

4
Nation

Moosewala murder shows underworld gunning for targets beyond Mumbai: DRI ex-chief

5
Punjab

Now, panchayat land sale by ex-Congress minister Tript Bajwa under scanner

6
Amritsar

Dubai-returned man shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar; crime caught on CCTV

7
Amritsar

Watch: In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

8
Nation

Thaw in ties with Kabul, flights from next week

9
Entertainment

Weekend plans: Kareena Kapoor asks Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for Taimur Ali Khan… guess why?

10
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Don't Miss

View All
Chasing Cancer Cure
Features

Chasing Cancer Cure

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Top News

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Top celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Suspect Harkamal involved, but not shooter: Sources

How did Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind Sidhu Moosewala's killing from jail?

How did Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind Sidhu Moosewala's killing from jail?

Is it possible for an inmate lodged in Asia's largest prison...

Cities

View All

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor’s son, 1 hurt

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor's son, 1 hurt

Dubai-returned man shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar; crime caught on CCTV

Despite incentive, DSR technique fails to catch up with paddy farmers

Scorching heat snuffs out five lives in three days

Guru Ki Wadali firing incident: Two arrested for firing again outside complainant's house

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Crackdown on illegal hoardings

Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress chief Chawla resigns

Denied entry, youths open fire outside Jungle Bar club in Chandigarh's Kalagram

Landran goldsmith robbed of 1.5-kg gold, 25-kg silver

Centre seeks info on pvt schools given land

Huge fire breaks out at Gaffar market in Delhi's Karol Bagh; 39 fire tenders rushed to spot

Huge fire breaks out at Gaffar market in Delhi's Karol Bagh; 39 fire tenders rushed to spot

Delhi water woes: BJP leaders meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, seek water supply

Delhi records high of 43.8 degrees, no respite from heat likely till June 15

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition accusing French news agency AFP of racial discrimination

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Now, RPO to issue 600 Police Clearance Certificates per day

Man tries to grab land on fake Aadhaar card

Locals show empathy for hapless horse

Providing roof & hope to the needy

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

2 deadliest black spots claimed 16 lives in Khanna

Gas agency employee robbed of Rs 25K

13 more contract infection in Ludhiana district

Truck runs over 3 sleeping on the roadside, two killed

Open heart surgeries performed at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital; first government hospital in Punjab to achieve this feat

Open heart surgeries performed at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital; first government hospital in Punjab to achieve this feat

Play 'Hun ta sudhron yaro' highlights importance of water

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Vaccination camp