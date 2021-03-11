Clashes in Kanpur over TV debate

PTI

Kanpur (UP), June 3

Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two communities indulged in brick-batting and hurled bombs over attempts to shut shops in protest against “insulting” comments on Prophet Mohammed.

Clashes broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur, the police said.

The two sides hurled bombs and opened fire as members of one of the groups attempted to shut shops over alleged insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently, a senior police official said.

Those who allegedly forced shopkeepers to shut shops clashed with police personnel, who had to use batons to disperse the mob. Some local leaders had called for closure of shops on Friday in protest against the remarks.

Kanpur’s District Magistrate Neha Sharma said, “Members of a particular community took to the street in protest and indulged in violence. Several people were seriously injured,” Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said, “Around 20 persons have been taken into custody.”