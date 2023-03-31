Clashes in WB during Ram Navami

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Some areas in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Thursday witnessed clashes between two groups of people over a Ram Navami procession.

An organisation, “Anjani Putra Sena”, took out a procession at Sandhyabazar area of Shibpur on the occasion. The organisers alleged while the procession was passing through the area, a group of people attacked and started throwing glass bottles, stones and bricks at those who had participated in the procession.

DIdi warns of action I will ask the police to take action against those involved in clashes. Who gave you the authority and permission to take swords in your processions? —Mamata Banerjee, West bengal CM

The organisers also alleged the attackers later hurled crude bombs at them. Eventually, clashes broke out following which a number of vehicles, including some belonging to the police, were set afire. At least 15 persons, including some police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned of action against those who are “into riots and conspiracy” after Ram Navami rallies. “We will not listen to any excuse. I will ask the police to take action against those who allowed them to enter the area. Who gave you the authority and permission to take swords in your processions?” she said.