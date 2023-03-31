Clashes in WB during Ram Navami

New Delhi, March 30
Some areas in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Thursday witnessed clashes between two groups of people over a Ram Navami procession.
An organisation, “Anjani Putra Sena”, took out a procession at Sandhyabazar area of Shibpur on the occasion. The organisers alleged while the procession was passing through the area, a group of people attacked and started throwing glass bottles, stones and bricks at those who had participated in the procession.
DIdi warns of action
I will ask the police to take action against those involved in clashes. Who gave you the authority and permission to take swords in your processions? —Mamata Banerjee, West bengal CM
The organisers also alleged the attackers later hurled crude bombs at them. Eventually, clashes broke out following which a number of vehicles, including some belonging to the police, were set afire. At least 15 persons, including some police personnel, were injured in the clashes.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned of action against those who are “into riots and conspiracy” after Ram Navami rallies. “We will not listen to any excuse. I will ask the police to take action against those who allowed them to enter the area. Who gave you the authority and permission to take swords in your processions?” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...