Clearly BJP’s ‘washing machine’ has resumed operations: Congress’s dig over Ajit Pawar move in Maharashtra

New Delhi, July 2
With NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Congress on Sunday said that the BJP’s “washing machine” has resumed its operations as a number of these leaders had been facing serious corruption charges and have now got a “clean chit”.
Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Sunday said his party decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde-led government for the development of the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.
Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Clearly the BJP’s Washing Machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit.” The Congress will intensify its efforts to free Maharashtra from the clutches of the BJP, Ramesh asserted.
The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising itself, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the NCP.
#BJP #Congress #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maharashtra political shake-up LIVE Updates: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...
Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar
‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...
Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt
NCP chief says not bothered that people have left, but he wa...
Two 'village volunteers' killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur
Heavy exchange of fire underway, casualties likely to go up
Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann
'If the money is not paid by them, then their pension and ot...