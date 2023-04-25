 CM Yogi should tell how many cases pending against him withdrawn, if they related to riots: Akhilesh Yadav : The Tribune India

CM Yogi should tell how many cases pending against him withdrawn, if they related to riots: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav was accompanied by SP’s mayoral candidate Vandana Mishra for Lucknow

CM Yogi should tell how many cases pending against him withdrawn, if they related to riots: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with the partys mayoral candidate from Lucknow seat Vandana Mishra during a press conference ahead of Uttar Pradesh local body elections, at party office in Lucknow, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. PTI



PTI

Lucknow, April 25

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit back at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for accusing the pre-2017 governments of “creating riots”, and said he should tell how many cases pending against him were “withdrawn” by his own administration and if they “related to riots”.

Addressing a press conference here ahead of the urban body polls next month, he launched a scathing attack on the BJP over “corruption” in municipal bodies, alleged lack of development, waterlogging, encroachment and other civic problems.

Yadav, who was accompanied by SP’s mayoral candidate for Lucknow Vandana Mishra, tried to corner the state government over the recent murders of Umesh Pal, mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, asking “who is responsible” for these incidents.

He released a booklet of appeal to voters, making a raft of promises like an urban employment guarantee scheme on the lines of MGNREGS, opening Samajwadi canteens and grocery stores, yoga centres and making gaushalas self-sufficient. He also promised a ‘Nagar Bharti Samman’ to reward good works in urban areas.

“Urban local body polls are important. Population of the state is rising and so are the problem of cities. These problems are gifts from the BJP as it ruled in the cities for a long time. Mayors in cities were from the BJP be it Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra or Varanasi,” Yadav told reporters.

“Instead of a smart city, the BJP has given Uttar Pradesh overflowing-clogged drains, piles of garbage, unpaved streets and corruption in municipal corporations,” he charged.

Replying to a question on Yogi Adityanath’s statement in Saharanpur on Monday that there were “no riots in the state and everything is fine in UP”, Yadav said, “He (Yogi Adityanath) should also tell how many cases were pending against him that were withdrawn. Were those cases related to riots?” He said the BJP was deliberately trying to divert attention of people as they “failed” to remove garbage from cities, could not clean drains and provide education facilities.

During his campaign at Saharanpur, Adityanath had said the governments before 2017 “did not have time for anything other than creating riots”.

“But today there is no curfew in Uttar Pradesh. Now the Kanwar Yatra is taken out. Earlier, fake cases were lodged against the youth but now no one can do that. Earlier daughters were afraid to leave their homes. Today, however, there is a fear-free atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh,” he had said.

The Samajwadi Party has often accused Chief Minister Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Maurya of withdrawing cases against themselves.

However, speaking in the Legislative Council on March 2 this year, Adityanath had said said he and his deputy have not withdrawn any case filed against themselves.

“Yesterday, an SP leader had given a statement that the chief minister and the deputy chief minister had withdrawn a case against them. In the last six years, the chief minister or the deputy chief minister have not withdrawn any such case,” he had said.

Yadav alleged the BJP talked of a “triple-engine” government but “cities in Uttar Pradesh did not become smart” even though the party was in power at the Centre, state and in urban bodies.

“There were complaints of corruption in Ayodhya,” he said, adding the BJP mayor’s name came up in a land “scam” and the ruling party denied him a ticket this time.

He said the BJP could not find even a candidate of its own in Shahjahanpur and it fielded Archana Verma who was the SP’s mayoral nominee but switched over to the ruling party.

Yadav alleged the BJP government got ponds grabbed in connivance with real estate dealers.

On the Umesh Pal and Atiq-Ashraf murder cases, Yadav said, “A witness (Umesh Pal in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case) had government security, and two accused (Atiq-Ashraf) were in police custody, yet they were killed. Who is responsible for this?” “People are not discussing these issues, that is why the CM’s addresses (during urban body poll campaign) are going in other direction,” he said.

He told the people, “BJP ko hataiye, aap suvidha paiye” (remove BJP, get amenities).

On a song released by the state BJP that targets him, Yadav said all these are diversionary tactics.

“Though the BJP has been in control of most of the local bodies for a long time, the development works have stopped and people are suffering due to corruption,” the party has said in its appeal, adding only scams are happening in the name of cleanliness.

The SP document alleged dirty water is being supplied to people instead of clean water and there is waterlogging, garbage mismanagement and encroachment across the state.

There is a scam in the assessment of house and water taxes and the SP will probe it if voted to power in urban bodies, it promised.

“Samajwadi canteens and grocery stores will be set up. Apart from this, the stalled regularisation of leasehold properties will be started again. After SP’s victory in the civic body elections, yoga centers would be opened in parks, new community centers would be built and gaushalas would be made self-sufficient. A special initiative would be taken for the health protection of women,” it said.

The Urban local body polls are scheduled on May 4 and May 11 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13. They are being considered crucial as a a testing ground fr parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

#Akhilesh Yadav #Yogi Adityanath

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab SIT REPORT BENT COPS

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

2
Diaspora

Lord Indarjit Singh to represent Sikh community on King Charles III coronation

3
Nation

During argument, Indian man urinates on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

4
Editorials

Amritpal in the dock

5
Diaspora

‘One of the worst rapists’: Prominent Indian community member in Australia found guilty of multiple sexual offences

6
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

7
World

Dubai-bound aircraft reports fire; then heads to destination with indicators reported normal

8
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

9
Chandigarh

Passport offices open on April 29

10
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Agency has also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantl...

First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship

First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship under 'Operation Kaveri'

278 people onboard the ship departed Port Sudan for the Saud...

Supreme Court issues notice to NCT of Delhi on women wrestlers’ petition and posts it for Friday

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

The apex court listed the matter for further hearing on Frid...

Police station set afire by locals protesting over death of teenage girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj

Police station set afire by locals protesting over death of teenage girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj

People allegedly belonging to Adivasi and Rajbangshi communi...

Amritpal Singh quizzed by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

Amritpal Singh quizzed by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

Waris Punjab De chief kept in a separate cell, not allowed t...


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

SGPC lawyers' panel meets Amritpal Singh's kin

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to Chandigarh MC staff

Dera Bassi tragedy: SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sector 25, three juveniles nabbed

Delivery boy gets 1-yr jail for swapping iPhone with soap

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to Delhi hospital

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor’s house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Jalandhar byelection: Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

19 candidates allotted symbols

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide