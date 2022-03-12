CM Yogi to visit Delhi on Sunday, will meet PM Modi, Nadda; UP swearing-in after Holi

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 12

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to be in Delhi on Sunday for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central BJP leadership, including party chief JP Nadda, regarding the formation of the government in Uttar Pradesh.

UP swearing-in likely to take place after Holi

As many as 11 sitting ministers, including Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, lost from the seats they contested from in just-concluded elections.

Earlier, ministers like Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan switched sides to Samajwadi Party, leaving several vacancies and a lot of scope for others.

In other words, though the BJP and Adityanath decimated the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party,as many as 11 ministers from the UP cabinet lost to the candidates of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

The biggest upset was that of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya who lost to SP's Pallavi Patel, the elder sister of Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel in Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi.

Maurya, a key non-Yadav OBC face of BJP,is one of the tallest political figures after Adityanath to contestthe elections.

Though as a MLC, he still has a couple of years left from the term. Like Adityanath,he contested the 2014 Lok Sabha from Phulpur, which he resigned after he was appointed the Deputy CM.

Meanwhile, other big names who did not make it in these elections are sugarcane minister Suresh Rana from the Thana Bhawan in Shamli, rural development minister Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh) from Patti in Pratapgarh and Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi from Itwa in Siddharthnagar district.

Sports minister Upendra Tewari, lost from the Phephna which he had been winning since 2012 assembly elections. Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Anand Swaroop Shukla and Minister of state for food and civil supplies, Ranvendra Singh alias Dhunni Singh were among those who lost.

Ministers Chandrika Prasad Tewari, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar and Sangeeta Balwant were also defeated by SP candidates. Minister of State for Agriculture Lakhan Singh Rajpoot was defeated by Pradeep Yadav of SP in Dibiyapur by a margin of less than 500 votes.