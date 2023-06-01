Coach of halted train catches fire in Kerala

PTI

Kannur, June 1

A coach of an express train which halted at the Kannur railway station in Kerala caught fire in the small hours of Thursday.

The train was stationary on a track several metres away from the platform and a Bharat Petroleum fuel depot, a fire rescue officer said.

The incident occurred after all the passengers had de-boarded and, therefore, no one was injured, an officer of RPS Kannur said.

However, it was yet to be determined whether it was sabotage or some electrical fault which caused the fire, he said.

An officer from Kannur Fire and Rescue Station said they received information about the incident at around 1.30 am and when they reached the site, one of the coaches was completely engulfed in flames.

Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels showed huge flames coming out from the windows of the coach with thick plumes of smoke rising into the air.

Four fire tenders were deployed and the flames were extinguished by around 3.15 am, the fire rescue officer said.

He said that it was the third coach from the back which had caught fire.

Forensic investigation will determine the cause of the incident, he added.

On April 2 night, three people, including a baby, died in a train arson incident in Kozhikode district, which had shocked the country.