 Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board : The Tribune India

Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board

The chopper’s rotors and airframe have been damaged, and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash

Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board

A Coast Guard ALH helicopter crashed just after takeoff from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in Kochi, Sunday, March 26, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kochi, March 26

One person was injured when a Coast Guard helicopter crashed on Sunday just after takeoff from its enclave at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here, but the “presence of mind” of the pilot saved the lives of three persons onboard, a release said.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said the ALH Mk III chopper CG 855, based in Kochi, took off from the enclave located inside CIAL complex at about 12.25 pm for “inflight checks after fitment of control rods” on the aircraft.

It said the chopper lost control when it was about 30-40 ft above the ground. However, the pilot showed “exemplary professionalism and presence of mind” with bare minimum controls and manoeuvred the aircraft away from blocking the main runway of the international airport, the ICG statement said “Prior to the inflight checks, HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and ICG teams had carried out extensive and satisfactory ground trials,” the ICG said. “Immediately after takeoff, when CG 855 was at about 30-40 ft above ground, the cyclic controls (which controls longitudinal and lateral movement of aircraft) did not respond.” The pilot “cushioned the landing to the extent possible” in order to save the three persons on board, it added. One person has a minor injury in his hand, sources told PTI.

The chopper’s rotors and airframe have been damaged, and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, CIAL said airport operations were suspended for two hours after the Advanced Light Helicopter of the Coast Guard met with the accident.

“The ALH was removed from the operational area around 2 PM and the runway has been cleared substantially after safety inspections, and flight operations have been resumed,” CIAL said in a statement.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

4
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

5
Punjab

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

6
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

7
Nation

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

8
J & K

Couple detained in Jammu area for having links with Papalpreet Singh

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh should surrender: Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lay foundation stone of centre

Don't Miss

View All
STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Top News

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 2 air traffic controllers suspended

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

Warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action preve...

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...

Nikhat Zareen wins her second World Championships title

Super Sunday: Nikhat, Lovlina win World Championships title

Nikhat upstaged two-time Asian champion Vietnam's Nguyen Thi...

Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board

Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board

The chopper’s rotors and airframe have been damaged, and an ...

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

A pageant of culture

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

Govt teachers 'under pressure' to increase students' enrolment

Ahead of Jalandhar byelection, Rajnath Singh meets Beas dera head Gurinder Dhillon

Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

2 POs booked on court orders

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium