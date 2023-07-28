Coast Guard rescues ship with 36 on board

PTI

Panaji, July 27

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued a research ship of CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), with 36 person, including eight eminent scientists, on board, after suffering an engine failure off Karwar coast in Karnataka, a senior official said.

The vessel was drifting perilously close to Karwar and posed a threat of running aground that could have resulted in a major oil spill, he said.

