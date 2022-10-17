Coast Guard sends 2 hovercraft ships to Indo-Pak border

PTI

Mangaluru, October 16

Two hovercraft ships of the Coast Guard operating in Mangaluru have been sent to guard the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat, coast guard commander (west zone) Manoj V Badkar has said.

Badkar, who visited Mangaluru on Saturday after assuming charge as the west zone commander, said the hovercraft ships were sent to the border as there is a more pressing need for them in Gujarat than in Mangaluru now, according to a coast guard release here Sunday.

