Cocaine seizure up 3,479% in a year, says report

New Delhi, December 5

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a comprehensive report on year-wise seizure of illicit substances covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has said seizure of cocaine increased by 3,479 per cent in 2021-22.

In 2021-22, 310.21 kg of cocaine was seized — up from 8.667 kg in 2020-21 and 1.108 kg in 2019-20, the DRI stated in its report.

For methamphetamine and heroin, the seizure increased by 1,281 per cent and 1,588 per cent, respectively.

The DRI report shows that the agency made a maximum number of seizures of “ganja” in Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Maharashtra.

The DRI arrested 131 persons during the financial year 2021-22 for offences committed under the NDPS Act.