Cocaine seizure up 3,479% in a year, says report

New Delhi, December 5
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a comprehensive report on year-wise seizure of illicit substances covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has said seizure of cocaine increased by 3,479 per cent in 2021-22.
In 2021-22, 310.21 kg of cocaine was seized — up from 8.667 kg in 2020-21 and 1.108 kg in 2019-20, the DRI stated in its report.
For methamphetamine and heroin, the seizure increased by 1,281 per cent and 1,588 per cent, respectively.
The DRI report shows that the agency made a maximum number of seizures of “ganja” in Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Maharashtra.
The DRI arrested 131 persons during the financial year 2021-22 for offences committed under the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Guj, give it edge in HP
Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...