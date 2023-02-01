Cocaine worth Rs 33.60 crore concealed inside soaps seized from passenger at Mumbai airport

PTI

Mumbai, February 1

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized 3.36 kg cocaine valued at Rs 33.60 crore concealed beneath the wax layer of soaps in 16 small soap boxes from an Indian passenger who landed at the Mumbai international airport from Addis Ababa, an official said.

He said the DRI acted on specific intelligence that an Indian national is arriving in Mumbai on an Ethiopian Airlines flight with a narcotic substance.

"The DRI intercepted the passenger for examination of his luggage. 16 small soap boxes were recovered. Officers observed that something is concealed beneath the wax layer of the soaps," a DRI release said.

Upon the removal of the wax layer, officials found a soap bar wrapped in transparent plastic. On scratching the soap cake, a powdery substance was found concealed. The substance tested positive for cocaine, it said.

The passenger has been apprehended under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is being interrogated, the DRI added.

