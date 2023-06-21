Cociane worth Rs 38 crore in 3 whisky bottles seized at Delhi airport, Kenyan woman held

IANS

New Delhi, June 21

Customs officials said on Wednesday that they have arrested a Kenyan woman for smuggling 4.145 kg cocaine, valued at Rs 38.05 crore, hidden in three whisky bottles of the Black Label brand.

On the basis of specific input, [email protected] has seized 2537 gms Cocaine concealed in 3 whiskey bottles valued at 38.055 Cr from a Kenyan woman pax who arrived via Addis Ababa. Pax has been arrested under NDPS Act. pic.twitter.com/q4xw48F9KR — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) June 21, 2023

According to the Customs officials, the woman arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi from Addis Ababa. She was apprehended after she crossed the green channel and was heading towards the exit gate of the international arrival hall.

"During physical examination of her baggage, we fould white-coloured powdery substance suspected to be cocaine in three whisky bottles. The total weight of the recovered substance was 4.145 kg. The seized substance, valued at Rs 38.05 crore, is believed to be narcotics," said a Customs official.

The official added that the Kenyan woman has been arrested for the violation of provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

#Indira Gandhi