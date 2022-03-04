‘Coffin takes more space in plane’: BJP MLA's shocker on student killed in Ukraine

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 4

A BJP MLA has stirred up a controversy with his comment that “a dead body takes more space in a flight” as the family of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowda, a student killed in Ukraine, wait for his body to be flown back to Karnataka.

Arvind Bellad said instead of a coffin, nearly eight to 10 people can be accommodated on the plane.

He was replying to questions over the delay in bringing back Naveen's body to his hometown.

"The government is putting in effort to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen. Ukraine is a war zone and everyone is aware of it. Efforts are being made and if possible, the body will be brought back," Bellad, who represents the Hubli-Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, told reporters.

“...More space is needed to bring a dead body on the flight. In the place required for a dead body, eight persons could be accommodated and brought back.” BJP MLA Arvind Bellad's statement on bringing back the dead body of #NaveenShekharappa who was killed in #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/zF9IPaalBV — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 3, 2022

"While it is very challenging to bring back those who are alive, it has become even more difficult to bring back the dead because a dead body will consume more space on the flight. Instead, eight to 10 persons can be accommodated in place of a dead body, which would consume more space," said the BJP leader, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to try and bring back Naveen's body.

Naveen was India’s first tragic casualty in the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine. He died when he stepped out of a bunker to fetch food, his relative said, while concerned parent wanted PM Modi to ensure that his body should be flown back soon.