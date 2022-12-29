Cold wave to further intensify in region

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, December 29
A fresh spell of dense fog and cold wave is likely to commence over the northwest India from New Year’s Eve, the IMD predicted.
Gulmarg on Thursday afternoon witnessed snow under the influence of western disturbances while some parts of Punjab and Chandigarh witnessed light rain.
Various parts of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience snow on Friday.
Rise by 3-7 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature was expected on Thursday in the northwest parts.
The IMD predicted abatement of cold wave, cold day and dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan on Thursday. Minimum temperatures were in the range of 7-10 degrees Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Delhi.
Dense fog conditions are expected to intensify in Punjab and Haryana on Friday while very dense fog conditions are expected in Punjab on Saturday.
